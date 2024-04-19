Tripura West Registers High Voter Turnout with 81.52% and Ramnagar 71.21%

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 19, 2024: The Tripura West parliamentary constituency recorded a substantial 81.52 percent voter participation during the election day on Friday. Concurrently, the by-election for the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency witnessed a 71.21 percent voting rate.

The highest polling was reported in the 35-Belonia Assembly Constituency in South Tripura district within the Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency, where an impressive 85.64 percent of voters cast their ballots.

Dr. Vishal Kumar, the Returning Officer for the 1-Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency, addressed the media on Friday evening at the West Tripura District Magistrate’s office. He informed that while the official polling time concluded at 5 pm, some of the 1,686 polling stations continued to operate beyond the stipulated time due to ongoing voting, with an additional 2-3 percent increase in voter turnout anticipated.

Dr. Kumar praised the peaceful and intimidation-free completion of the polling process and extended his congratulations to the political parties for maintaining a conducive atmosphere for voters. He assured that all election-related complaints received since morning were promptly addressed, and no incidents of property damage or personal injury were reported.

In his statement, Dr. Kumar also disclosed that two polling workers had been temporarily suspended on account of election irregularities. Furthermore, two individuals have been taken into custody following these events.

The district administration remains vigilant, and the overall sentiment reflects a successful exercise of electoral rights, marking a milestone in the parliamentary constituency’s democratic journey.