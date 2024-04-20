Assam: 60 Candidates File Nominations For Third Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

NET Web Desk

As the 1st phase phase of Lok Sabha elections commenced yesterday, a total of 60 candidates have officially filled their nominations for four key constituencies in Assam for the third phase.

The nomination process reportedly witnessed a surge of activity on the final day, with 30 contenders submitting their papers on Friday.

The constituencies slated for third phase polls on May 7 include Dhubri, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati.

In Dhubri, 19 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, with a noteworthy presence of 10 Independent candidates who filed their nominations on the last day.

Meanwhile, in Kokrajhar, the incumbent MP Naba Kumar Sarania has chosen to contest as an Independent candidate.

Alongside Sarania, six other candidates, including representatives from Bodoland People’s Front and Kamtapur Peoples’ Front, have entered the race.

In Guwahati, the political spectrum has seen the emergence of BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi, who filed her nominations, accompanied by Samad Choudhury of Bharatiya Gana Parishad and two Independent candidates.

Barpeta witnessed a similar flurry of activity, with 15 candidates filing their nominations, marking a diverse field of contenders.

Scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for Saturday, with the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures set for April 22.

As the next phase of the electoral process unfolds, voters eagerly awaits the outcome of these crucial contests, which will shape the political landscape of Assam.