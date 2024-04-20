Assam: SEBA Set To Declare HSLC Results Today At 10:30 AM

NET Web Desk

The long-awaited moment for thousands of Class 10 students in Assam has arrived as the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is all set to release the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results for the academic year 2024 today, April 20, 2024, at 10:30 AM.

According to the official notification issued by SEBA, the results will be declared through the Results Gazette in PDF format.

The Gazette will reportedly contain the roll numbers of the candidates who have successfully passed the examination.

SEBA emphasizes that meticulous efforts have been made to ensure the accuracy of the published results.

In case any discrepancies are identified, appropriate corrections will be made through corrigendum or addendum, and the updated information will be communicated to all examination centers.

To enhance accessibility and convenience for the students, SEBA has provided multiple avenues to check the results.

Students can visit the official websites, sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in, to access their results.

Furthermore, students can download their digital marksheets from the aforementioned websites or view their marksheets through a dedicated mobile app starting from 10:30 AM today.

To download the marksheets, students will need to enter their roll numbers in the provided space, as mentioned in the notice.

This announcement brings both anticipation and relief for students who have eagerly awaited their results since appearing for the examinations conducted by SEBA during the month of February/March 2024.

As the clock ticks closer to the designated time, students and their families across the state of Assam are poised to witness the culmination of their hard work and dedication reflected in the outcome of the HSLC examinations.