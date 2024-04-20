NID Assam Wins 1st Prize For Installation Art At Craft And Design Exchange Forum At Red Fort, Delhi

NET Web Desk

In a celebration of indigenous art and craftsmanship, the Craft and Design Exchange Forum, jointly organized by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Union Ministry of Culture, witnessed a stunning showcase of talent from across India.

The event, held at the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design at Red Fort, Delhi, aimed to sensitize the youth about the significance of traditional art forms in contemporary design.

Amidst stiff competition, the installation art piece titled ‘Duita’ by the National Institute of Design, Assam (NIDJ), emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious first prize.

This collaborative masterpiece, the brainchild of third-year Industrial Design students Aarya Velani and Gandi Jeswant, captivated audiences with its fusion of modern technique and traditional craftsmanship.

‘Duita’ stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Assam, drawing inspiration from the region’s iconic rhinos and elephants, as reported.

The installation incorporates innovative weaves crafted by local artisans, showcasing the intricate skills passed down through generations.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the piece also champions sustainability.

The victory of ‘Duita’ reflects the dedication and hard work of NIDJ’s team members, who spent two months meticulously crafting this interactive art piece.