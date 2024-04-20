“Privilege To Cast My Vote At My Birthplace And Hometown Soreng” : Sikkim CM Tamang

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, exemplified civic duty and democratic principles as he cast his vote yesterday in Soreng, his birthplace and hometown.

Taking to his official X handle today, after exercising his voting rights in both the General and Lok Sabha elections yesterday, CM Tamang underscored the significance of peaceful and harmonious participation in the electoral process.

“It’s a profound privilege for me to cast my vote exercising my voting rights in Soreng, my birthplace and hometown, for the General and Lok Sabha elections,” writes Tamang.

He emphasized the need for citizens to embrace values of tolerance, respect, and inclusivity, fostering a cordial and united environment for all stakeholders.

As state went through the General and Lok Sabha elections yesterday, citizens are poised to shape the future of their state and country, guided by the enduring principles of democracy.

“May the principles of democracy continue to inspire and guide us,” writes CM concluding his post.