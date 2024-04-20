Scrutiny Of Nomination Papers For 3rd Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls To Be Held Today

NET Web Desk

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place today.

The filing of papers for the phase ended last evening.

94 Parliamentary seats in 10 States and two Union Territories will go to polls in this phase on the 7th of May.

Monday is the last day for the withdrawal of candidature.

Filing of nominations for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls began on Thursday.

96 Parliamentary seats spread over nine States and a Union Territory will go to polls in this phase on the 13th of May.

Simultaneously, notification was issued for single-phase Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh for 175 seats and the first phase of Assembly polls in Odisha for 28 constituencies.