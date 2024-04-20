TAFMA To Present A Musical Show ‘Sounds Of Nagaland’ At Mumbai’s Palm Expo On May 30

NET Web Desk

In an exciting announcement, the Task Force for Music & Arts (TAFMA) has unveiled its collaboration with Wobble Creative and Content to present ‘Sounds of Nagaland’ at the prestigious Harman Live Arena during the upcoming PALM Expo in Mumbai.

The event, slated for the 30th of May, aims to spotlight some of Nagaland’s finest musical talents on a national and global platform.

The PALM Expo stands as India’s premier event in the realm of music, entertainment, and event-production technologies, boasting participation from leading brands worldwide.

This collaboration not only signifies a significant milestone for Nagaland’s cultural representation but also underscores the potential for cross-cultural exchange and artistic enrichment.

Abu Metha, Advisor to the Nagaland Chief Minister, expressed gratitude towards HarmanProIndia for their trust and collaboration, emphasizing the opportunity this partnership presents for nurturing young talents and fostering their aspirations.

Wobble, in anticipation of the event, expressed eagerness to showcase Nagaland’s rich cultural heritage alongside TAFMA and the talented musicians from the state.

As preparations for ‘Sounds of Nagaland’ gather momentum, stakeholders anticipates a successful and impactful show.