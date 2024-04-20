The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization Reponds To CEO Nagaland’s Show-Cause Notice

NET Web Desk

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization, ENPO, has said that the main goal of its public notice issued on 18th April was to reduce the possibility of disturbances in the Eastern Nagaland region and the risk linked with gatherings of anti-social elements.

Responding to the show-cause notice issued by Chief Electoral Officer, CEO Nagaland Vyasan R, the ENPO clarified that it had earlier communicated to the Election Commission of India of its intention to abstain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

It further stated that Sub-Section (1) of Section 171 (c) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 is not applicable in this context as no offence related to undue influence at any election has been committed.

It may be mentioned that the CEO had issued a show-cause notice to the president of ENPO asking why action should not be initiated as per Sub-Section (1) of Section 171 (c).

The CEO said that the public notice issued under the authority of the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency regarding the indefinite total shutdown was viewed as an attempt to exert undue influence during elections.