Three Housewives Vanish in Tripura; Sparks Concern, Police Tracing

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2024: Three housewives have mysteriously disappeared from the same vicinity, sending shockwaves through the Kumarghat sub-division in Unakoti District on Friday. The missing women, identified as Anjana Chakma, Kala Devi Chakma, and Jaya Devi Chakma, have left their families distraught and the community on edge.

Anjana Chakma, wife of Amit Chakma residing in Kacharirham village of Ward No. 1 in Deo Valley ADC Village under Kumarghat police station, vanished, leaving behind her two sons and a daughter.

Similarly, Kala Devi Chakma, spouse of Sanjit Chakma has disappeared leaving her daughter and son behind. Jyotirmoy Chakma’s wife, Jaya Devi Chakma went missing leaving her two daughters in house.

The alarming disappearance of these three women has stirred up a sensation throughout the area, prompting their families to file missing reports with the Kumarghat police station.

Speaking with Northeast Today, Kumarghat police station’s OC Shankar Saha said that these three housewives went missing on Friday and police has launched an investigation into the matter, as concerns for the safety and whereabouts of the missing housewives continue to escalate.