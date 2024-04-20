Tripura: Minor girl gang-raped; Police Arrests Four Youths

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2024: A minor was gang-raped by four youths under the threat of violence. Meanwhile, the girl became pregnant. As soon as the incident came to light, a huge sensation was created. Later, a case was filed at the Mungiakami police station on behalf of the family. The police have already nabbed the four accused with great diligence.

Reportedly, a 15-year-old girl from Mungiakami area under Teliamura sub-division in Khowai district was allegedly raped by four youths for a long time. If the incident is known, the result will be dire, in view of this incident, the victim’s minor daughter did not tell anyone about the matter at first, but later the matter came to the attention of the family.

When the family members came to know about the matter and pressed the girl, she narrated the incident one by one. After that, a specific complaint was lodged at the Mungiakami police station by the family of the raped girl. After receiving the complaint, the police have already nabbed the four accused.

The four arrested accused are Jyotish Tripura (18), Talendra Tripura (20), Tarun Kumar Tripura (19), besides there is a minor. The entire incident has created a lot of excitement.