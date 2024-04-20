Tripura Takes a Stand: Bid Farewell to Communism & Embrace BJP, Affirms Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday delivered a scathing critique of the CPIM and its leaders. Deb accused the party’s leadership, particularly former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, of arrogance and pride, which he claims led to the state’s decline.

Addressing an election rally held in Bagbassa, Deb alleged that during their 25-year tenure, the communist leaders failed to connect with the workers’ passion or the emotions of the people of Tripura. He further claimed that the party prioritized personal interests over the development of the state, leading to stagnation and lack of progress.

The rally, organized in support of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, saw Deb urging voters to reject the communist ideology and embrace change by supporting the BJP. He highlighted the 2018 elections, where the people of Tripura reportedly turned against the communist rule, signaling a desire for a new direction.

Deb also criticized the CPM’s election manifesto, suggesting it contained proposals that were out of touch with democratic values and national interests. He accused the manifesto of being anti-state and claimed it was designed to appease foreign nations like Pakistan and China.

The speech took a personal turn when Deb labeled Sarkar as hypocritical for his past claims of a century-long communist rule in Tripura, which was disproven by the electoral defeat in 2018. Deb also pointed out the irony of the CPIM’s newfound alliance with the Congress party, despite their history of conflict.

Deb made a passionate appeal to the voters of Tripura to bid farewell to the communist and left-leaning Congress members, advocating for a significant victory for BJP’s Kriti Singh Debbarma in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.