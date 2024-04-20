Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Urges Unified Effort To Oust BJP, Calls for Vigilance in Democracy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 20, 2024: CPIM Politburo member and former Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar on Saturday urging them to stand united in the fight to remove the BJP from power. Sarkar’s fervent appeal called upon citizens to cast aside fear and actively exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

During an election rally in support of CPIM’s nominee Rajendra Reang in the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat in Gandacherra under Dhalai District, Sarkar emphasized its significance in safeguarding democracy, sovereignty, and religious neutrality within the nation. He underscored that the outcome of this election would profoundly influence the trajectory of these fundamental principles.

Highlighting his concerns about what he termed a “fascist government” currently in power, Sarkar asserted the urgent need to replace it with an alternative administration. He warned of dire consequences should this change not materialize, suggesting that the very fabric of the nation is at stake.

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of undermining the electoral process and eroding democratic norms, Sarkar condemned the BJP’s alleged infringement upon the rights of citizens. He decried rising inflation, escalating unemployment, and a lack of measures to generate new employment opportunities during the tenure of the ruling party, attributing these issues to what he characterized as the BJP’s mismanagement of governance.

Sarkar implored the electorate to unite against what he sees as a threat to the democratic foundations of the nation, urging them to exercise their voting rights diligently to effect change in leadership.