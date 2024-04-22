4-Year Bachelors Degree Holders Can Now Directly Appear For NET And Pursue PhD In Any Subject, Announces UGC

NET Web Desk

University Grants Commission, UGC has announced that four-year bachelors degree holders can now directly appear for NET and pursue PhD in any subject.

The candidates should have a minimum of 75 percentage marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

Such candidates are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor’s degree.

At present, a NET candidate requires a master’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.