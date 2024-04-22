6 of 11 Unfenced Border Patches in Tripura Now Covered with Single-Row Fencing, Completion Targeted by 2025: BSF

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 22, 2024: Border Security Force (BSF) officials announced significant progress in fortifying the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly in Tripura. Of the 11 unfenced patches along the frontier, six have now been covered by fencing, with plans to complete the remainder by next year.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh, yet disputes over local territories have left parts of this boundary unfenced. Currently, 7 kilometers of fencing have been erected, leaving five additional patches, spanning several kilometers, awaiting completion pending dialogues between the two nations and local stakeholders.

Inspector General Piyush Patel Purushottam Das emphasized the multifaceted objectives of the BSF in the region, including combating militancy, ensuring border sanctity, and addressing local law and order issues. Crucially, curbing trans-border smuggling, crimes, and infiltration/exfiltration remains paramount.

The BSF’s efforts extend beyond border security, with initiatives to address insurgency. Notably, 18 cadres of the outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered in the past year. Additionally, over 1,000 individuals were apprehended for illegal border crossings since January 2023, underscoring the agency’s vigilance.

However, challenges persist, particularly regarding illegal infiltration and exfiltration facilitated by a network of touts spanning both countries. Recent crackdowns by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and BSF have resulted in the apprehension of numerous touts, yet vigilance remains crucial.

Complicating matters are provisions from the 1971 Indira-Mujib Pact and the 1975 Indo-Bangla Border Agreement, which preclude the existence of a ‘No Man’s Land’ along the border. Instead, barbed wire fences and border pillars delineate the boundary, posing logistical challenges to fencing efforts.

Currently, the Single Row Fence (SRF) project is actively underway in various segments, a testament to ongoing efforts to fortify security measures. Moreover, the Border Security Force (BSF) has taken proactive measures at the grassroots level to seal off vulnerable points such as ‘nullahs’ and culverts, effectively thwarting illegal activities. Complementing these efforts, a comprehensive security infrastructure comprising 503 cameras has been strategically deployed in susceptible areas. The real-time surveillance feeds transmitted to Border Out Posts (BOPs) enable swift responses to instances of unauthorized border crossings, significantly enhancing border security protocols.

Despite the presence of approximately 2,500 Indian villagers residing beyond the confines of the barbed-wire fence, opting to safeguard their agricultural lands from trespassers and criminal elements, the BSF is actively engaging with them, encouraging relocation within the fortified perimeter for enhanced safety and protection.

In the realm of narcotics interdiction, significant strides have been made with the seizure of illicit substances valued at Rs 94 crore along the border last year. This includes a substantial haul of 1.89 lakh yaba tablets valued at Rs 9.45 crore, cannabis valued at Rs 14.28 crore, 2.11 lakh bottles of phensedyl or eskuf syrups valued at Rs 3.91 crore, as well as illegal alcohol valued at Rs 43.61 crore. Additionally, 2,582 heads of cattle valued at Rs 3.53 crore and gold valued at Rs 2.48 crore were intercepted.

Furthermore, the BSF has lent crucial support to the state government’s Nasha Mukt Tripura Abhiyan, undertaking concerted efforts to eradicate the scourge of drug cultivation by jointly eliminating 25 lakh saplings of ganja valued at Rs 25 crore in collaborative operations.

However, recent clashes resulting in casualties highlight the persistent threat along the border. While BSF personnel are equipped with non-lethal weapons, they may resort to lethal force when under attack, exemplifying the dangers faced in securing the frontier.

As efforts continue to fortify the border, the BSF remains committed to safeguarding national security while addressing the complex socio-political dynamics of the region.