ECI Orders Re-Election At 8 Polling Stations In Arunachal Following Violence

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India has mandated re-elections at eight polling stations across four assembly segments in Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision comes in response to reports of violence and booth snatching during the initial polling on April 19, 2024.

The re-voting is scheduled for April 24, 2024, from 6:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

The affected polling stations include Sario in Bameng constituency (East Kameng district), Langte Loth in Nyapin constituency (Kurung district), and Dingser, Bogis Siyum, Jimbari, and Lengi under Nacho constituency (Upper Subansiri district).

Additionally, Bogne and Molom polling stations under Rumgong constituency (Siang district) will undergo fresh voting.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Arunachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sain, issued a statement citing the Election Commission’s order under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The statement emphasized the need for widespread publicity and informed political parties and candidates about the rescheduled polling.