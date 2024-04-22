IMD Predicts Rainfall And Storms Across The Northeastern Region Till April 23

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts of rainfall and storms across the northeastern region of India.

With a cyclonic vortex looming over northeastern parts of Assam, expectations are high for light to moderate rainfall to sweep through the state and neighboring areas.

Assam, in particular, is poised to experience heavy rainfall, with IMD’s predictions indicating the possibility of certain regions being submerged under partly to generally cloudy skies accompanied by rain and thundershowers.

While Assam braces for heavy precipitation, surrounding states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness a mix of moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds until April 23.

The forecast extends to scattered rainfall across these states during April 25-27.

However, the challenges persist for Arunachal Pradesh, where extreme weather conditions are anticipated to continue.

Isolated areas within the state are likely to bear the brunt of heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall, exacerbating the already demanding weather situation.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has issued advisories indicating that stormy weather is set to prevail throughout the Northeast until April 23.