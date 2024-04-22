President Murmu To Confer Padma Awards At Rashtrapati Bhavan Today

NET Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

As reported President Murmu will confer Padma Vibhushan on former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Bharatnatyam dancer Dr Padma Subrahmanyam.

The Padma Vibhushan award will be given to Bindeshwar Pathak posthumously.

Additionally, Actor Mithun Chakraborty and singer Usha Uthup will receive the Padma Bhushan award.

The other Padma Bhushan awardees include philanthropist Dr Sitaram Jindal, cardiologist Dr Tejas Madhusudan Patel and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for the exceptional and distinguished service.