Re-Polling Underway At Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency’s 11 Polling Stations Today

NET Web Desk

Re-polling underway at eleven polling stations of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency today

In Manipur, re-polling is being held at eleven polling stations of Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency today.

Among the eleven polling stations seven are located in Imphal East district and four in Imphal West district.

The voting began at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM.

Reportedly, these eleven polling stations saw mob violence, riot, destruction of EVM and election machines and proxy voting in the first phase polls of Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Manipur on Friday, 19th April.

