“They Don’t Understand Poor’s Suffering”: Tripura’s Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb Blasts Communists’ Legacy

Agartala, April 22, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb launched a scathing attack on the decades-long reign of the CPIM in the state. Deb highlighted the alleged exploitation and oppression endured by the impoverished citizens under communist rule, spanning a quarter of a century.

During the rally organized by the Kalyanpur Pramodnagar Mandal in support of the BJP candidate in the East Tripura constituency, Deb denounced the Communist regime’s practices of collecting contributions from the poor while simultaneously subjecting them to exploitation and deprivation. He emphasized that the disconnect between the Communists and the plight of the impoverished masses, citing their insensitivity borne out of years of benefiting from their suffering.

Addressing the crowd, Deb recalled the tumultuous history of political violence and alleged atrocities committed against Congress workers in Kalyanpur during the CPIM era. He contrasted this with the purported peace and stability ushered in by the BJP government, claiming an end to political murders under their rule.

Expressing dismay at the erstwhile enmity between the Congress and CPIM, Deb criticized their newfound camaraderie, accusing them of playing divisive politics at the expense of Tripura’s progress. He underscored the unity among opposition parties against the Communist regime, asserting that their shared goal was to rid the state of years of exploitation and misrule.

Employing sarcasm to drive his point home, Deb recounted the hardships endured by Tripura residents under Communist governance, including the infamous “capsule rice” episode, where the impoverished were purportedly exploited through forced contributions. He lambasted former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhary, accusing them of profiting off the suffering of the state’s populace.

Further exacerbating his criticism, Deb accused the CPIM of neglecting the plight of refugees in Tripura, alleging that they diverted funds meant for their welfare for personal gain. In contrast, he touted the BJP government’s purported success in addressing the refugee crisis, claiming significant progress towards permanent residence for Bru refugees within a mere six years.

Deb urged voters to bid farewell to the Communist regime once and for all, endorsing the BJP’s nominated candidate, Kriti Singh Debbarma, for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat. With promises of change and a pledge to end decades of exploitation, the BJP’s rally in East Tripura sought to galvanize support and usher in a new era of governance.