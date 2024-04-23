47 Candidates Vying For Four Lok Sabha Seats In Assam’s Final Phase Of Elections

NET Web Desk

MIn the upcoming third and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, a total of 47 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the four constituencies set to go to polls on May 7, according to an official statement released on Monday.

During the final day of nomination withdrawals, five candidates, including three from Kokrajhar and two from Dhubri, opted out of the race, leaving a competitive field for the remaining contenders.

Barpeta constituency leads the tally with 14 candidates, followed closely by Dhubri with 13, Kokrajhar with 12, and Guwahati with eight candidates respectively.

Among the key battles, BJP’s Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Congress’s Mira Borthakur Goswami are poised for a head-to-head clash in the Guwahati constituency.

In the minority-dense Dhubri seat, a triangular contest is anticipated between AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, and NDA nominee Zaved Islam of the AGP.

Barpeta’s electoral landscape promises a three-way challenge featuring CPI(M)’s Manoranjan Talukdar, AGP’s Phani Bhusan Choudhury, and Congress’s Deep Bayan.

Notably, incumbent Congress MP Abdul Khaleque did not secure his party’s nomination for this term.

Kokrajhar will witness a showdown between NDA’s UPPL nominee Jayanta Basumtary, Congress’s Garjen Mushahary, and Bodoland People’s Front’s Kampa Borgoyary.

With 52 valid nominations initially filed for the four seats, the election fervor is high as the 3rd and final phase of poll draws near.