Arunachal’s Duyir Ete Crowned Miss VogueStar India 2024

NET Web Desk

Duyir Ete, hailing from Darka Village in Arunachal Pradesh, has clinched the coveted title of Miss VogueStar India 2024.

Graduating with a law degree from Gauhati University, Ete’s journey from the courtroom to the runway reflects her passion for fashion and advocacy for women’s empowerment.

Her meticulous preparations included rigorous online training and mentoring sessions, culminating in a stellar performance at the pageant held in Jaipur from April 11 to 16.

Ete’s triumph over 70 contestants was marked by her ability to showcase not just external beauty but also her inner essence.

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s resilience in the face of adversity, Ete’s journey into the world of beauty pageants began in 2011, when she clinched the title of Miss Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on her transformation from a lawyer to a fashion icon, Ete prioritized education while nurturing her passion for fashion and beauty.

Her victory not only earned her the crown but also exclusive collaborations with prestigious brands like BMW Sanghi Classic and luxurious hampers from ISAAC LUXE.

Expressing gratitude to her mentors, including celebrity fashion director Sunny Kumble, Ete encourages aspiring youth, especially from Arunachal Pradesh and the northeast, to dream boldly and work tirelessly to achieve their goals.