Arunachal’s Yanung Jamoh Lego Honored With Padma Shri For Traditional Healthcare Contributions

NET Web Desk

In a commendable recognition of her decades-long dedication to preserving and reviving the traditional healing practices of the Adi community in the Siang belt, Smt Yanung Jamoh Lego of Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Lego, a former Deputy Director in the State Agriculture Department and a prominent figure in the East Siang district, has reportedly spent over thirty years treating patients afflicted with life-threatening ailments using ancient herbal remedies.

Her unwavering commitment to these traditional healing methods has not only provided relief to countless individuals but also contributed significantly to the preservation of cultural heritage in the region.

Expressing his heartfelt congratulations, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded Smt Lego’s remarkable contribution to the well-being of the community.

He emphasized her role in safeguarding and promoting the indigenous healing practices that are integral to the cultural identity of the Adi people.

Smt Yanung Jamoh Lego’s recognition with the Padma Shri award serves as a testament to her tireless efforts in bridging the gap between modern medicine and age-old traditions.