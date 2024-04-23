Assam Rifles Successfully Rescues A Child Fallen In Underground Drain In Kohima, Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The Assam Rifles, in a heartwarming and heroic act, came to the rescue of a child who had fallen into an underground drain near the Old NST terminal in Kohima, Nagaland.

The incident, which occurred on April 22, 2024, drew immense gratitude from the local populace towards the Assam Rifles for their timely intervention.

The prompt and effective response from the Assam Rifles averted what could have been a tragic outcome.

The Assam Rifles utilising their expertise swiftly retrieved the child from the perilous situation, ensuring the safety and well-being of the young individual, as per reports.