Assam’s Sarbeswar Basumatary And Drona Bhuyan Receives Esteemed Padma Shri Awards

NET Web Desk

In a prestigious civil investiture ceremony held in New Delhi on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the esteemed Padma Shri awards to two distinguished individuals from Assam, recognizing their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

Sarbeswar Basumatary, a renowned farmer hailing from Assam’s Chirang district, was honored for his outstanding achievements in agriculture.

Currently serving as a member of the advisory board of the fishery department in Chirang, Basumatary has demonstrated exemplary dedication to agricultural development.

His expertise extends to various facets of farming, as evidenced by his membership in the ‘Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Sericulture’ of the district and his role as a promoter in the ‘Bordoisila Farmer Producer Company Limited.’

Born on April 8, 1962, Basumatary’s journey is one of perseverance and passion for agriculture. Despite humble beginnings and limited formal education, he embarked on a remarkable farming career, starting as a ploughman at the age of 13.

Over the years, Basumatary’s commitment to agricultural innovation has garnered him several accolades, including the prestigious ‘Award of Excellence in Sericulture’ from the Central Silk Board in 2015 and the esteemed ‘Assam Gaurav’ award in 2023.

Joining Basumatary in receiving the Padma Shri is Drona Bhuyan, a celebrated exponent of Assam’s folk culture.

Born on January 1, 1956, in Satgharia village of Sipajhar, Bhuyan’s journey epitomizes resilience and artistic prowess.

Despite facing economic hardships and limited access to formal education, Bhuyan’s passion for folk arts, particularly ‘Suknani Ojapali and Deodhani dance,’ propelled him to prominence.

Bhuyan’s talent blossomed at a young age when he began accompanying his father in a “jatra party,” showcasing his remarkable acting skills.

His dedication to preserving and promoting Assam’s cultural heritage led him to become a stalwart in Suknani Sangeet and Deodhani Dance.

His contributions have been recognized with prestigious awards such as the “GURU TILE” from the Ministry of Culture in 2009 and the revered Assam Gaurav in 2023.

Both Basumatary and Bhuyan stand as shining examples of excellence in their respective fields, enriching the cultural and agricultural landscape of Assam and inspiring future generations to pursue their passions with dedication and determination.