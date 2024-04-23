ECI Constitutes Task Force To Monitor Heat Wave Conditions During Lok Sabha Polls

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission has constituted a task force to monitor heat wave conditions before every phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

The task force comprises officials from the Election Commission, IMD, National Disaster Management Authority and the Ministry of Health.

They will review the impact of heat wave and humidity, five days before each polling phase for any concerning developments and mitigatory measures.

The Commission will also hold a separate review with State Chief Electoral Officers to ensure adequate arrangements at polling stations including shamiyana, drinking water, fans, and other assured minimum facilities.