Government Orders Closure of Schools in Tripura Due to Heat Wave from April 24

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 23, 2024: Tripura’s Additional Secretary of the Education (School) department NC Sharma on Tuesday announced the closure of all government and government-aided schools, as well as schools under TTAADC (Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council) and privately managed schools. The closure is effective from April 23 until April 27, 2024.

In a memorandum released by Sharma, he stated, “In response to the prevailing heat wave throughout the State and in pursuance of the advice of the Revenue Department, Govt. of Tripura dated 23/04/2024, It has been decided that all the Government & Government Aided Schools under Education (School) Department, Govt. of Tripura, Schools under TTAADC and Privately Managed Schools will remain closed w.e.f. 24/04/2024 to 27/04/2024.”

Furthermore, the memorandum instructed, “All the District Education Officers are hereby instructed to convey this decision to each and every school under their jurisdiction.”

This decision comes in light of the intense heat wave affecting the region, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during this period.