Manipur CM Singh Pays Tribute To The Brave Souls Of Anglo-Manipuri War On Khongjom Day

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh commemorated Khongjom Day today, paying homage to the courageous souls who laid down their lives for the freedom of the state.

In a poignant ceremony held at the Khongjom War Memorial, Singh lauded the indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve of the brave warriors who fought in the Battle of Khongjom.

The solemn occasion marks the anniversary of the Anglo-Manipuri War, 1891, a pivotal moment in Manipur’s history when the Manipuri people stood against British interference in their internal affairs.

The conflict ensued after the British Army’s attempt to arrest Yuvaraj Tikendrajit, resulting in fierce resistance from the Manipuri forces.

Despite being outnumbered and facing superior weaponry, the gallant Manipuri warriors, led by figures such as Paona Brajabasi and Chongtha Mia Singh, displayed remarkable courage and resilience on the battlefield.

Their unwavering determination to defend their land and sovereignty against the advancing British forces serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of Manipur.

As Manipur observes Khongjom Day, the legacy of these brave heroes continues to inspire future generations, emphasizing the values of courage, unity, and patriotism.

Chief Minister Biren Singh urged citizens to honor their sacrifice by working tirelessly towards the progress and prosperity of Manipur.