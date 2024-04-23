Manipur’s Machihan Sasa Receives Padma Shri Award For Longpi Pottery Revitalization Efforts

NET Web Desk

Machihan Sasa, hailing from Longpi Kajui village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the President of India in the field of art.

Born on April 10, 1950, Sasa has dedicated five decades to preserving the unique Longpi Pottery craft, the ancient Longpi (Nungbi) Pottery tradition, dating back to 10,000 BC, which utilizes black serpentine stone and brown clay.

His pioneering efforts in black stone pottery have not only preserved cultural heritage but also breathed new life into the craft, evident in his diverse range of Longpi Pottery products, including cooking pots and teacups.

The culinary benefits of Longpi Pottery, attributed to its distinct materials, have garnered acclaim both locally and internationally.

In addition to Padma Shri Sasa’s expertise has also garnered other national and state awards, culminating in the prestigious Shilp Guru Award in 2010.

Moreover, his impact extends beyond artistic mastery, as he has trained over 300 individuals, revitalizing the fading art form and providing sustainable livelihoods for villagers.

Machihan Sasa, affectionately known as the ‘Earthen Alchemist,’ continues to inspire generations.