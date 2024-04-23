Met Office Warns of Sweltering Conditions: Tripura to Experience 3-4°C Hotter Days Ahead

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 23, 2024: The Meteorological Department has alerted residents of Tripura to a significant heatwave expected to sweep across the region within the next three to four days. Forecasts predict a sharp rise in temperatures, potentially reaching a scorching 36°C to 37°C in various locales, surpassing the usual seasonal averages by a substantial 3° to 4°C.

This unusual weather pattern is attributed to a combination of partly cloudy skies and intense solar radiation during daylight hours. The Met Office has further indicated that districts within Tripura will likely be subject to southwesterly and southerly winds, which are poised to amplify moisture levels in the atmosphere until at least April 26, 2024.

In a more detailed report, the Met Office has specified that the districts of Agartala, Kailashahar, and the Agricultural Science Center (Ambassa) will experience maximum temperatures that exceed the norm by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the coming days. Additionally, nighttime conditions are not expected to offer much respite, with minimum temperatures forecasted to be 3 to 6 degrees Celsius higher than what is typically recorded.

The relative humidity levels are also set to climb, potentially exceeding 50 percent during daytime across most districts, adding to the discomfort of the already oppressive heat.

In response to these predictions, the Meteorological Department has issued a series of precautionary advisories to help the public cope with the impending heat conditions. Recommendations include wearing lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting cotton garments to facilitate better air circulation and heat dissipation. The department also advises using hats or umbrellas to shield oneself from the direct sun when venturing outdoors.

Hydration is emphasized as a critical measure, with the advisory urging people to consume ample water regularly, regardless of thirst, to prevent dehydration. The department has issued a special caution to farmers and laborers, who are advised to limit their exposure to direct sunlight during the day’s peak temperatures. Additionally, there is a stern warning against leaving children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, a situation that can quickly escalate to dangerous levels given the forecasted conditions.