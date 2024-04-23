Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mysterious Death Of Safari Elephant ‘Lakhimala’ Raises Concerns In Kaziranga National Park

In a tragic turn of events, the Kaziranga National Park in Assam mourns the loss of one of its beloved inhabitants, ‘Lakhimala’, an elephant renowned for its role in tourist safaris.

Lakhimala prominent in the Bagori range, succumbed to undisclosed ailments, sparking concerns and allegations of secrecy surrounding its demise.

As informed by its mahaut ‘Lakhimala’ had been battling illness for an extended period, exhibiting symptoms such as difficulty in eating and drinking.

However, the circumstances leading to its death has not been known yet, with allegations surfacing of attempts to conceal the truth by both the elephant’s owner and park authorities.

Moreover, there are claims that they quietly tried quietly to transport the carcass out of the park overnight via truck, raising eyebrows among locals and conservationists alike.

Amidst the controversy, locals have expressed their grief and reverence for ‘Lakhimala’, offering flowers and traditional ‘gamusa’ to honor the memory of the departed elephant.

The loss of such an iconic and cherished creature has deeply saddened the community.

As this this a developing story, further details will updated once available.

