Tripura: Dr. Abhir Lal Nath Leads Successful Treatment of Cerebral Aneurysms

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 23, 2024: Anil Das, a resident of Durganagar in the Ranirbazar area, aged 50, has triumphed over cerebral aneurysms following treatment at GBP Hospital. Guided by the expertise of Dr. Abhir Lal Nath, Dr. Sidda Reddy, and Dr. Debdatta Majumdar, his recovery marks a significant achievement.

According to reports, Anil was admitted to GBP Hospital on April 15, where Angiography revealed the presence of two cerebral aneurysms. Typically, aneurysms manifest as thinning of blood vessel walls in the brain. However, in his case, the vessels had swollen like small balloons in his cerebral region. If these balloons burst, the consequences would have been fatal for the patient.

Without delay, Dr. Abir Lal Nath, a specialist in DNB (NEUROLOGY), Post-Doctoral Fellow in Neuro Intervention & Stroke, and Assistant Professor at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), was called to GBP Hospital. On April 17, Dr. Nath performed a coiling procedure to treat the two aneurysms in Das’ brain, achieving success. As a result, the patient has fully recovered and was discharged on April 20.

The total treatment expense amounted to Rs 3.50 lakh, which Anil covered through the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme provided by the central government.

Reports indicated that a cerebral aneurysm, characterized by a bulging or ballooning in a blood vessel within the brain, posed a grave risk of fatality. However, the dedicated efforts of Dr. Abir Lal Nath, Dr. Sidda Reddy, Dr. Debdatta Majumdar, and their team of medical professionals, including nurses, played a pivotal role in successfully treating Anil Das.