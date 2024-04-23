Tripura Ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb Call Voters to Bid Farewell to Communist and Congress

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 23, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday urged the electorates to bid farewell to the Communist and Congress parties labeling them as adversaries of the state’s populace.

The appeal was made during an election rally organized at Raima Valley assembly constituency under Gandacherra sub-division in Dhalai district in support of the BJP’s candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat Kriti Singh Debbarma.

Deb expressed his concerns about the Communist Party’s perception of the people of Gandacherra, accusing them of treating these citizens as second-class during their tenure. He criticized the party for their lack of developmental initiatives in the region.

In a sarcastic tone, Deb declared that the CPIM, no longer exists in Tripura. He recalled the 2018 assembly elections where the BJP emerged victorious, metaphorically ‘breaking the knees’ of the CPM. He predicted a similar outcome in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stating that the people of the state will ‘break the back’ of the communists.

Deb didn’t spare the Congress either, branding both the CPIM and Congress as enemies of the people of Tripura. He claimed that the revolution has dealt a significant blow to both parties.

The BJP leader also took a jab at Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar during the public meeting. He questioned whether Sarkar, a four-time Chief Minister of Tripura, had voted by hand sign of Congress party in the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat. Deb suggested that Sarkar had exercised his right to vote in NOTA.

Deb praised the BJP government’s commitment to the development of Jati Janjatis, drawing parallels with the founder of TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Debbarman. He highlighted Debbarman’s friendly relationship with the BJP government and appealed to the forfeit candidature of Left-Congress candidate in Tripura.

He rallied for support for the BJP nominee Kriti Singh Debbarma urging the people to ensure her victory in the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin.