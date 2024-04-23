Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Campaigns for BJP Nominee Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarman at Ampi; Pradyot Vows to Serve ‘Janjatis’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 23, 2024: The BJP, TMP and IPFT came together to organize a stirring electoral rally at the Gallery Ground in the 41-Ampi assembly constituency under Gomati district on Tuesday. The event, aimed at galvanizing support ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election, drew a large gathering of supporters from all three parties, as well as their leaders.

Among the figures present were the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, who, alongside TIPRA Motha’s founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman who is also widely known as ‘Bubagra’, actively engaged with the local voters of Ampi Nagar, addressing their concerns and aspirations. Bubagra, in particular, introduced Debbarma to the electorate, emphasizing her commitment to serving all communities within the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Speaking passionately to the crowd, Bubagra sought to dispel any misconceptions, stating, “I have joined with BJP to fulfill the fundamental needs of Tripura’s indigenous communities. Rumours may abound, but let me assure you, I have not deceived anyone. My dedication remains steadfast, and I will continue to strive for the betterment of my people.”

Urging the local electorate to throw their support behind BJP’s candidate, Kriti Singh Debbarma, in the upcoming polls, Bubagra stressed the importance of securing her victory with a significant mandate.

Addressing the gathering, Sushanta Choudhary lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the remarkable progress witnessed across the nation under his stewardship. He reiterated PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to fostering prosperity among Tripura’s indigenous communities, emphasizing the government’s proactive stance in initiating developmental initiatives throughout the state.

Amidst the sea of supporters, several notable leaders graced the occasion, including Ampi Nagar Mandal President, Shibnath Jamatia, General Secretary Prasanta Saha, Member of District Council Shibsonlian Kaipeng, former Chief Executive Member Buddha Debbarma, ex-MLA Sindhu Chandra Jamatia, Ampi MLA Pathanlal Jamatia, as well as BJP Gomati district president and MLA Abhishek Debroy and Pragya Debbarma, among many others.