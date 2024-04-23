Tripura Police Nabs One Youth with Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1.20 Lakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 23, 2024: The Tripura Police has reported a successful operation resulting in the apprehension of a suspect involved in the narcotics trade. The operation, which took place last night in the vicinity of Tripura University, was based on actionable intelligence received by the police force.

The suspect, identified as Juton Mia, was arrested with possession of brown sugar, a narcotic substance. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ranjit Debnath of Amtali Police Station confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspect is slated for a court appearance today for a police remand hearing.

OC Debnath detailed the operation, noting that the police were tipped off about a young man’s intent to distribute drugs near the university campus. Acting on this tip, the police executed a well-coordinated operation that culminated in the arrest of Mia and the seizure of three packets of brown sugar.

The seized narcotics have an estimated market value of approximately INR 1,20,000. The successful operation is a testament to the police department’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the community.

As the legal proceedings commence with today’s court hearing, the Amtali Police Station reaffirms its dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.