African Swine Fever Outbreak Grips Three Mizoram Districts

NET Web Desk

The Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department has issued alarm as African Swine Fever (ASF) rears its head once more in Mizoram.

With confirmed cases reported in Aizawl, Champhai, and Saitual districts, authorities have swung into action to contain the outbreak.

According to official reports, a total of 174 pigs have succumbed to ASF, with an additional 68 pigs culled as of April 22, 2024.

The resurgence of ASF in Mizoram recalls the devastation wrought by the disease in 2021, when swineherds suffered significant losses, amounting to crores of rupees.

In response, the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department has invoked Section 20 of “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act 2009,” declaring affected villages and localities as infected areas.

Under this declaration, stringent measures have been enforced, including a ban on the export or import of pigs from infected areas.

Furthermore, the sale or slaughter of both healthy and sick pigs within these zones is strictly prohibited.

Deceased pigs must be disposed of by burial with lime powder, as prescribed by the authorities.

Dr. M. Zohmingthangi, Deputy Director of Disease Investigation and Epidemiology, underscored the ongoing threat posed by ASF, citing the likelihood of continued outbreaks albeit of varying severity.

However, she expressed optimism that with time, the severity of the outbreak is expected to diminish.

Authorities urge heightened vigilance and adherence to prescribed protocols to control the spread of the disease and safeguard both livestock and livelihoods across the state.