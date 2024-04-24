Assam State Election Commission Declares 48-Hour Dry Day Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of LS Elections

NET Web Desk

As the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections draws near, the State Election Commission has announced a 48-hour dry day in several constituencies slated for polling in Assam.

The dry period, spanning from April 24 to April 26, will see a prohibition on the sale of liquor in select areas.

According to a press release issued by the State Election Commission, the ban on the sale of alcohol will be enforced in the constituencies of Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon Lok Sabha seats starting from 5 p.m. on April 24 until the conclusion of polling on April 26.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has informed that similar restrictions will be imposed on the counting day, which is scheduled for June 4.

Assam is set to undergo the second phase of elections in five Lok Sabha constituencies on April 26.