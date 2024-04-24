Assam’s Solo Bike Rider Asmita Pal Meets Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to Promote Girl Child Awareness

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 24, 2024: Asmita Pal, a dedicated solo bike rider hailing from Guwahati, made a courtesy visit to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at Raj Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday morning. Pal embarked on a remarkable journey to raise awareness about the girl child through solo bike riding.

Starting her expedition from Guwahati on April 20, Pal covered a total of 560 kilometers to reach Agartala on April 23. Her journey garnered attention for its noble cause and remarkable determination.

During the meeting with Governor Nallu, Pal received commendations for her initiative, with the Governor expressing his best wishes for her future endeavors. Pal shared her aspirations to traverse all the states of the North Eastern region on her solo bike in the upcoming days.

It’s noteworthy that Asmita Pal has already accomplished the solo bike ride circumnavigating Nepal from Guwahati. Her efforts stand as a testament to the power of determination and advocacy for crucial social causes.