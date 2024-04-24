Mizoram: Ahmangaihi Khiangte’s Debut Book “Pangparhnima” Crowned ‘Book Of The Year- 2023’

NET Web Desk

“Pangparhnima” – a book penned by young and budding writer from Mizoram, Ahmangaihi Khiangte has been declared as the “Book of the Year – 2023” by the Mizo Academy of Letters (MAL).

She was presented a citation and a cash reward of Rs 10,000.

The Mizo Academy of Letters has been selecting one best book published in Mizo language during the year as “Book of the Year” every year.

In 2023, as many as 170 books in Mizo language have hit the stands.

Born in 1996, Ahmangaihi Violette Khiangte passed matriculation from Government Rawpui High School in 2011, Higher Secondary from Serchhip Government Higher Secondary School in 2014 and Graduation in Mizo from Government T Romana College in 2018.

She started writing her first book “Pangparhnima” in 2021 and and finally published in 2023.

She is reportedly the youngest author to win the “Book of the Year” title.