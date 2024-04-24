Nagaland: DC Shamator Informs About Major Links Cut Off To District Due To Unprecedented Rainfall

NET Web Desk

Deputy Commissioner Shamator, Y. Chingyak Konyak has informed that unprecedented rainfall on the 19th and 20th April left a trail of damage in the district, with 10 villages completely cut-off.

He said, power and cellular connectivity have been severely affected, and scores of culverts and minor bridges have been washed-off.

Landslides and mudslides have blocked most of the roads connecting the district, he added.

Three major bridges, namely Langa bridge, connecting Shamator headquarter and Tuensang; Muksuke bridge, connecting Chessore Sub division with Tuensang; and Shipong bridge, connecting Shamator headquarter with Mangko, were severely damaged and on the verge of collapse.

Chingyak added that the rains had washed of hundreds of terrace fields and fisheries.

The DC further said many vehicles returning from election duty are still stranded in various parts of the district.

While the District Disaster Management Authority is working on the matter, Chingyak said lack of machineries and resources is severely hampering road clearance and other restorative works in the district.