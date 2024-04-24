Re-Poll Begins In 8 Polling Stations Of Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Re-polling has commenced today at eight polling stations across four assembly segments in four districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the re-voting after the previous polling on April 19 was deemed invalid due to reported incidents of violence and booth snatching.

The fresh voting, which began promptly at 6 am, will continue until 2 pm.

The affected polling stations include: Sario in Bameng constituency of East Kameng district; Langte Loth in Nyapin constituency of Kurung district; Dingser, Bogis Siyum, Jimbari, and Lengi under Nacho constituency of Upper Subansiri district; Bogne and Molom polling stations under Rumgong constituency of Siang district.

The initial voting on April 19 encompassed 50 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha constituencies, spanning 2,226 polling stations throughout the state.

While the ruling BJP secured ten assembly seats unopposed, a total of 133 candidates are vying for the 50 Assembly seats, with an additional 14 candidates contesting for the two Lok Sabha seats.

The electorate, consisting of 8,88,816 voters, including 4,33,760 male and 4,49,050 female voters, have the pivotal task of determining the fate of the 147 candidates competing in the elections.