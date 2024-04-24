Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sangam Kayang Makes History As Arunachal’s First National Football Referee

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking achievement for Arunachal Pradesh’s football community, Mr. Sangam Kayang has etched his name in history by becoming the state’s first national football referee.

Hailing from Seppa in the East Kameng District, Kayang’s journey to this milestone is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the sport.

Mr. Kayang’s remarkable journey began with a dream nurtured in the serene landscapes of Seppa with his relentless efforts culminating in him successfully passing the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Level-5 referee exam at the prestigious Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

The announcement was made by the official social media handle of My Gov Arunachal Pradesh.

