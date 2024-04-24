Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency Set for Peaceful Polling on April 26: CEO Puneet Agarwal Ensures Comprehensive Arrangements

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 24, 2024: In anticipation of the upcoming polling day on April 26, 2024, all preparations have been diligently orchestrated to ensure the tranquil completion of voting procedures within Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency. Addressing the media at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, Puneet Agarwal, the Chief Electoral Officer, underscored the imperative for collective responsibility in maintaining the sanctity and peacefulness of the electoral process.

A substantial electorate, totaling 13,96,761 voters, is poised to exercise their democratic right across the 2-Tripura East (ST) parliamentary constituency, with notable demographics including 18-19-year-old voters numbering 38,245, Divyangjan voters totaling 11,012, Urdu-speaking voters aged 85 years or above amounting to 8,942, and 4,678 service voters.

In a press briefing, Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal delineated the infrastructure in place, revealing the presence of 1,664 polling stations dispersed across 30 assembly constituencies within the Tripura East (ST) parliamentary domain. Among these, notable stations include 61 model polling stations, 67 managed by women, 30 dedicated to Divyangjan, and an additional 30 operated by youth. Moreover, provisions for 16,260 specially designated ‘blue voters’ have been made to facilitate their seamless participation in the electoral process.

To ensure voter convenience and accessibility, polling stations have been equipped with essential amenities such as drinking water, electricity, ramps, toilets, and shelter for voters. Special provisions catering to the needs of disabled and senior citizens have also been instituted, with all polling stations located at ground level for ease of access.

In a commendable gesture towards inclusivity, separate lines and advance voting mechanisms have been arranged for persons with disabilities, accompanied by the provision of wheelchairs. Furthermore, voter information slips in Braille and tactile rails on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been provided to aid visually impaired voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal disclosed the deployment of a robust observer contingent, comprising 2 General Observers, 2 Police Observers, and 1 Expenditure Observer for the polling process. Additionally, 1,365 micro observers have been enlisted to ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral proceedings.

Security measures have been bolstered with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Notably, all electioneering activities ceased as of 5 pm on the day of the press conference, with strict prohibitions against political gatherings or campaigns via any media platform, including social media.

Moreover, stringent regulations governing advertisement dissemination and residency have been enforced, requiring MCMC certification for election-related ads in print media and restricting non-voter residency within the constituency. Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal reiterated the prohibition of exit polls before 6:30 pm on June 1, emphasizing adherence to electoral guidelines and regulations.

Helpline numbers have been established to address voter queries and concerns, with district and state helplines operational for assistance. During polling, voters can utilize a range of identity documents, including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, and others, in addition to their voter photo ID.

Webcasting facilities will be operational at every polling station on election day, complemented by additional polling officers and voter assistance booths to streamline the process. Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal concluded the briefing alongside Additional Chief Electoral Officers Usha Jen Mog and Subhasish Bandopadhyay, reaffirming the commitment to conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections in Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary Constituency.