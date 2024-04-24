Tripura: Teliamura Sub-Divisional Administration Stages Innovative Boat Rally to Galvanize New Voters Ahead of East Tripura LS Election

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 24, 2024: In a bid to invigorate voter participation ahead of the impending East Tripura constituency election on April 26, the Teliamura sub-divisional administration on Tuesday orchestrated a groundbreaking boat rally, drawing the participation of key officials including the District Magistrate and District Superintendent of Police.

The rally, held at the Chakmaghat ‘Noukaghat’ on Tuesday afternoon, served as a vibrant demonstration of democratic fervor, urging citizens, especially new voters, to actively engage in exercising their electoral rights.

Led by District Magistrate Chandrini Chandran, alongside District Superintendent of Police Dr. Ramesh Reddy, Additional District Magistrate Abhijit Chakraborty, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thirshendu Debbarma, the event showcased a total of eleven boats, symbolizing unity in the pursuit of democratic values.

Expressing optimism, District Magistrate Chandran emphasized the significance of voter participation, stating that the program aimed to empower every citizen to cast their vote on April 26. The palpable enthusiasm witnessed during the rally underscored the growing awareness among the populace, auguring well for the success of the forthcoming democratic festival.

Preceding this innovative initiative, the Teliamura sub-divisional administration had undertaken a series of programs to galvanize voter turnout and foster enthusiasm among new voters. These efforts included engaging activities such as drama performances and auto rallies across different regions, aimed at mobilizing communities towards active civic engagement.

The boat rally, a spectacle that garnered substantial public interest, witnessed a sizable turnout at the boat wharf, indicating a widespread embrace of the campaign to promote democratic participation.

As the electoral scenario continues to evolve, initiatives like the boat rally serve as poignant reminders of the collective responsibility to uphold democratic principles and actively participate in shaping the future through the ballot box.