Assam: UGC Grants Autonomous Status To Sibsagar’s Bir Lachit Borphukan College

NET Web Desk

In a significant acknowledgment of its academic excellence and as a fitting tribute to Bir Lachit Borphukan, University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted Autonomous Status to Bir Lachit Borphukan College in Sivasagar, Assam.

This prestigious recognition was officially announced by Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, who extended his heartfelt congratulations to the college’s Principal, faculty, and students, while expressing his best wishes for their future endeavors.

The Autonomous Status bestowed upon Bir Lachit Borphukan College marks a milestone in its journey towards academic independence. It can now make its own decisions about academics and programs.

Named after the revered Ahom general Bir Lachit Borphukan, known for his valor and leadership in the Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals in 1671, the college stands as a beacon of cultural and historical heritage in the region.

As Bir Lachit Borphukan College embarks on this new chapter as an autonomous institution, it aims to maintain its high academic standards while preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.