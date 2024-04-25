Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes For Moh-Mol Festival Of Tangsa Community

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, extends heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Moh-Mol festival, celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm by the Tangsa community of Changlang district.

Emphasising the festival’s significance in showcasing the cultural vibrancy and diversity of Arunachal Pradesh, CM Khandu expresses his sincere hopes and prayers for peace, happiness, and prosperity in the lives of all citizens.

The Moh-Mol festival, a vibrant agricultural-related spring festival of the Tangsa tribe, holds a special place in the hearts of its people.

Symbolising the conclusion of agricultural activities or the onset of the crop season, it is marked by a display of rich traditions and customs.

Central to the festival are the Tangsa people’s extraordinary weaving skills, renowned for their vibrant colors and intricate patterns.

During Moh-Mol, their exquisitely crafted textiles take center stage, showcasing the tribe’s artistic flair and cultural heritage.

Dance and music form integral components of the festivities, with participants adorning themselves in traditional costumes, often handwoven and adorned with rich colors.

This festival typically spans between April and July, with the exact date decided by the village community for convenience.

In recent years, April 25 has been designated as the official date for celebrating the Moh-Mol festival, providing a common platform for all to come together and rejoice in their shared heritage.

“Let us stay rooted to our ancient traditions and safeguard our rich heritage for generations to come,” quotes CM Khandu.