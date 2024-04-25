Election Commission Issues Notice To BJP And Congress Over Violation Of Model Code Of Conduct

NET Web Desk

Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of alleged model code of conduct violations by Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ECI has sent letters to BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to seek response by 11 AM on 29th of this month.

In the letters, ECI has directed that all-star campaigners to set high standards of political discourse and observe provisions of MCC in letter and spirit.

In their complaints, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) had raised objections on the speech made by Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi during his election speech in Baswara, Rajasthan.

While, in their complaint, BJP had raised objection on the election speech made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kottayam in Kerala.