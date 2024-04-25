Murder in Tripura: Man Hacked to Death in Family Dispute at Udaipur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 25, 2024: In an awful incident, 65-year-old man was brutally murdered at his home located at Tripura’s Tepania under Udaipur sub-division in Gomati district in the wee hours of Thursday. The victim has been identified as Narayan Das was reportedly hacked to death with a sharp knife.

The gruesome act was allegedly committed by Yudhisthir Sarkar, the brother-in-law of the victim’s brother Haradhan Das. The incident took place around 4 AM, according to Jaharlal Das, the brother of the deceased, who lodged the complaint.

Jaharlal Das recounted the horrifying scene, stating that he was awakened by Sarkar’s shouts, proclaiming that he had attacked Narayan Das and urging for him to be taken to the hospital. On rushing out, Jaharlal Das was met with the horrific sight of his elder brother’s bloody body lying outside the house, bearing multiple stab wounds.

In response to the incident, local residents apprehended Sarkar, restraining him with ropes until the arrival of the police. The Radhakishore Pur police station was immediately alerted, leading to the swift arrest of Sarkar by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Babul.

The incident prompted an immediate investigation, with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajoy Debbarma, and the District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak rushing to the scene along with a forensic team.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was the result of a family dispute. Police sources revealed that on the preceding night, Narayan Das and his son-in-law, Yudhisthir Sarkar, had been drinking alcohol together. A quarrel, the cause of which remains unknown, is believed to have escalated, culminating in the tragic incident.

The police have taken Sarkar into custody and further investigations are underway.