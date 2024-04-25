Nagaland: KCCI & CCCTA Calls For Shutter Down Of Business Establishment In Kohima And Chümoukedima On Friday

NET Web Desk

The Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Chümoukedima Chamber of Commerce and Trade Association (CCCTA) have decided to call for a one day shutter down on 26th April, to show its solidarity and support to Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DCCI’s indefinite protest against harassment of business community by Naga political groups.

The shutter down in Kohima will begin from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The KCCI called for the support and cooperation from its members, civil societies and public.

The KCCI also informed that Pharmacies, Hotels and Bakeries will be exempted from the preview of the closure in order to cater to medical necessities and travellers in the district.

The CCCTA will also implement shutdown of all shops within the jurisdiction of Chümoukedima town on the day.

Highlighting concerns over the current environment created by Naga political groups such as rise in cases of harassment against businesses, the CCCTA emphasized the need to halt such illegal and coercive activities for the common good.

Meanwhile, the Angami Youth Organisation, said, it understands the serious implications and consequences of illegal taxation and extortion prevailing in the society and extended its solidarity but also render all out co-operation to the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry indefinite shutter down of all businesses in Dimapur, the one day shutter down called by CCCTA and KCCI.