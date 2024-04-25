Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Wokha To Hold U-14 Catch Them Young Sepaktakraw Tournament For Boys And Girls On May 4

NET Web Desk

Wokha District of Nagaland is set to hold the Under-14 Catch Them Young Tournament in Sepaktakraw for both boys and girls on May 4.

In this regard, the District Sports Office has asked interested schools and participants to register before end of this month.

The District Sports Office said, the best team selected from the tournament will represent Wokha in the forthcoming State-Level under-14 Catch Them Young Tournament scheduled to be held from the 20th to 22nd of May at IG Stadium Kohima.

Players must be born on or after May 31, 2010, to participate in the tournament and are mandated to produce their Aadhaar Card during registration.

The last date of registration is slated for April 30, 2024.

