Security Forces Intercept Suspected Brown Sugar Concealed Inside Pumpkins In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a commendable coordinated effort, security forces intercepted a suspected brown sugar smuggling attempt concealed inside pumpkins.

The 39th Assam Rifles (AR) team, in conjunction with Jiribam Police Station, Nagaland thwarted the illicit transportation of narcotics from a pickup truck en route from Tipaimukh, Pherzawl District, to Cachar.

During the inspection, authorities discovered 30 soap caps containing the illicit substance, collectively weighing approximately 363.45 grams (excluding the weight of the soap caps).

Two individuals, identified as Abdul Mannan Mazumder and Khalil Ulla Barbhuiya, were apprehended at the scene.

Nagaland Chief Minister Biren Singh praised the swift and decisive actions of the security forces, emphasizing the importance of such operations in combating drug trafficking.

The apprehended suspects have been handed over to Jiribam Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.